Annaberg Sugar Mill Ruins

Part of the national park, this site near Leinster Bay is home to the most intact sugar-plantation ruins in the Virgin Islands. A 30-minute self-directed walking tour leads you through the slave quarters, village, windmill, rum still and dungeon. The schooner drawings on the dungeon wall may date back more than 100 years.

Cultural demonstrations take place here at least three days a week and range from baking 'dum bread' to basketweaving.

Afterwards, tread the Leinster Bay Trail that starts near the picnic area and ends at, yep, Leinster Bay. It’s 1.6 miles round trip.