This long, gently arching beach is the most popular strand on the island and the only one that charges a fee. There are showers, toilets, picnic facilities, snorkel rental, a snack bar and a taxi stand. The sandy stretch is certainly scenic, but it often gets packed. Everyone comes here to swim the underwater snorkeling trail, though experienced snorkelers will likely not be impressed by the murkiness or quality of what’s on offer beneath the surface.