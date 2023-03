Honeymoon is a mile's hike from the park visitor center along the Lind Point Trail. The handsome, white-sand strand is often empty and quiet – except on days when charter boats arrive between midmorning and midafternoon. A hut sells snacks, and rents chairs, hammocks, kayaks and other water-sports gear. Snorkeling is good off the west side, where psychedelic fish and turtles swarm over the coral reef.