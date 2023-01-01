Cane Garden Bay

Top choice in Tortola

Cane Garden Bay is probably on the postcard that drew you to the British Virgin Islands. The gently sloping crescent of sand hosts plenty of beachside bars and water-sports vendors renting kayaks and paddleboards. It’s a popular yacht anchorage, and becomes a full-on madhouse when cruise ships arrive in Road Town and shuttle passengers over for the day. It's the island's main party beach, but you can't deny its beauty and good-time vibe. Live bands often rock the bars.

