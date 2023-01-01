Cane Garden Bay is probably on the postcard that drew you to the British Virgin Islands. The gently sloping crescent of sand hosts plenty of beachside bars and water-sports vendors renting kayaks and paddleboards. It’s a popular yacht anchorage, and becomes a full-on madhouse when cruise ships arrive in Road Town and shuttle passengers over for the day. It's the island's main party beach, but you can't deny its beauty and good-time vibe. Live bands often rock the bars.