Just off the North Coast Rd at the west end of Cane Garden Bay, this is the oldest continuously operating distillery in the Eastern Caribbean. The Callwood family has been producing Arundel rum here for more than 300 years, using copper vats and wooden aging casks. A small store sells the local liquor and pours samples (four shots US$1). You can also pay US$4 for a 10-minute tour to see the rum-making process.

The atmospheric space is very appealing, the rum less so.