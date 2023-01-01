North Shore Shell Museum

It’s more a folk-art gallery and junk shop than a museum, but it’s funky however you describe it, with a hodgepodge of shells and signs painted with cryptic local sayings filling the shelves. The hours vary depending on when the proprietor, Egbert Donovan, is around to show you through. He’ll also encourage you to buy something.

There's now an on-site restaurant where you can sit amid the shells and chow down on mango pancakes at breakfast, conch fritters for lunch or even a full Anegada lobster at dinner.