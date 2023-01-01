Shady, tree-lined Brewers has decent snorkeling and a more tranquil scene than you'll find at nearby Cane Garden Bay – possibly because getting here involves a brake-smoking drive down steep switchbacks. Nicole's Beach Bar (open 10am to 10pm) has restrooms, rents chairs and snorkels (no fixed price; bargain hard), and offers food and drinks. All other establishments here were destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes and hadn't returned at research time.

Brewers gets moderately crowded with families if a cruise ship is in; otherwise it's blissfully empty.