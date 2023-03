There are no bells and whistles here, but if you're keen to take time and read about the area's history, this museum in an old sugar mill is a worthy stop. A group of friendly volunteers runs it. You'll learn how the McClevery slaves built the dwelling in 1780, and how molasses, sugar and rum were produced until the 1940s. Rooms hold a hodgepodge of exhibits on local shipwrecks, fauna and flora, and paintings by area artists.