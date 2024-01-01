Standing at the extreme south end of Main St like an imperial symbol, this whitewashed manor (once the home of England’s governor of the BVI) is a classic example of British colonial architecture. The small museum inside was closed at the time of research due to hurricane damage but planned to reopen in the coming years.
Old Government House
Tortola
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.42 MILES
This collection of sky-high boulders marks a national park and the BVI’s most popular attraction. The rocks – volcanic-lava leftovers from some 70 million…
26.78 MILES
Here’s what you’ll find on dazzling, secluded Cow Wreck beach: the most sea-green water you’ve ever laid eyes on, colorful wooden beach chairs under…
2.51 MILES
At 1716ft, Sage Mountain rises higher than any other peak in the Virgin Islands. Seven trails crisscross the surrounding 92-acre park, including the main…
20.36 MILES
The sugary mile that fringes Magens Bay, 3 miles north of Charlotte Amalie, makes almost every travel publication’s list of beautiful beaches. The seas…
7.69 MILES
This bay adjoins the Annaberg mill ruins. Park in the plantation’s lot and follow the trail along the water for 25 minutes. Some of St John’s best…
26.96 MILES
The large salt pond at the island's west end hosts a flock of greater flamingos. They were plentiful on Anegada and other cays in the BVI until hunters…
8.24 MILES
Part of the national park, this site near Leinster Bay is home to the most intact sugar-plantation ruins in the Virgin Islands. A 30-minute self-directed…
23.23 MILES
Water Island’s palm-lined main attraction offers fine swimming and snorkeling in calm, shallow water. A couple of beach bars sell drinks, sandwiches and…
Nearby Tortola attractions
0.11 MILES
This small community park bordering the western side of the harbor south of Government House is a good place to cool off in the trade winds while letting…
2. St George’s Episcopal (Anglican) Church
0.44 MILES
This candy-cane-colored Anglican chapel is a survivor of the 18th century but was rebuilt in the early 19th century following a hurricane. It was formerly…
0.47 MILES
Located at the heart of Main St, these stark, white rubble walls date to the 18th century and mark the oldest building in Road Town. The prison sits empty…
0.51 MILES
Flanking the north side of the prison, this working Methodist house of worship dates from 1924. It’s a fine example of classic West Indian timber-framed…
0.53 MILES
Located right by the cruise-ship dock, this area holds lanes of brightly painted, purple-roofed buildings filled with souvenir shops, clothing and jewelry…
6. 1780 Lower Estate Sugar Works Museum
0.76 MILES
There are no bells and whistles here, but if you're keen to take time and read about the area's history, this museum in an old sugar mill is a worthy stop…
0.81 MILES
These elegantly dilapidated 4-acre gardens provide a shady refuge from Road Town’s hullabaloo and heat. Benches are set amid indigenous and exotic…
8. Sage Mountain National Park
2.51 MILES
At 1716ft, Sage Mountain rises higher than any other peak in the Virgin Islands. Seven trails crisscross the surrounding 92-acre park, including the main…