Look for the Peace Hill sign as you drive between Hawksnest and Jumbie Bays. Pull into the small parking lot, and if you’re willing to walk 0.1 miles you’ll be rewarded with the moody ruins of an old windmill and pretty views out to sea. The Christ of the Caribbean statue once crowned the hill, but Hurricane Marilyn in 1995 proved to be the stronger force.

A small trail veers to the right and goes down to tiny Denis Bay beach, where there are the ruins of an old plantation great house. You'll likely be the only one on the sand here.