Mile-long Cinnamon Bay is St John’s biggest beach and arguably its best. At research time, however, it was a sad sight: Cinnamon's archaeological museum, campground, restaurant and water-sports facilities all lay in ruins following the 2017 hurricanes. Plans were afoot to clean the area up and reopen the campground and other facilities by the end of 2020. Check the NPS website for the latest.

Across the highway, a half-mile hiking trail winds by the ruins of an old sugar factory.