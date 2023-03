Set atop Government Hill, this five-story masonry watchtower was said to be the lookout post of pirate Edward Teach, alias Blackbeard, in the 18th century. Actually, historians don’t lend much credence to the tale. What’s known for certain is that colonial Danes built the tower as a military installation in 1678. It's been closed since the 2017 hurricanes and mum's the word on when it may reopen.