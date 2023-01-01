A hundred years ago the area on the east side of Charlotte Amalie Harbor was a bustling steamship wharf. Known today as Havensight, the district is still busy, but with behemoth cruise ships that tie up to the West Indian Company Cruise Ship Dock. By night, after the floating villages depart, Havensight boasts a lively bar scene.

When cruise passengers disembark, they find Havensight Mall, a compound with row upon row of shops and restaurants. They also find Paradise Point Skyride, where gondolas whisk visitors 700ft up Flag Hill to a scenic outlook. Taxis travel between downtown Charlotte Amalie and Havensight regularly (US$5 per person).