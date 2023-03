Gondolas whisk visitors 700ft up Flag Hill to a scenic outlook. The ride takes seven minutes. At the top a restaurant, a bar, a gallery of shops and a short nature trail await. A chocolatey Bushwacker is the drink of choice while taking in the view. The tramway's base station is across the street from the Havensight cruise-ship dock and mall.

If you have your own wheels the gondola probably isn't worth your money; you'll find similar views on any cross-island drive.