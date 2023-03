An undeveloped gem at the foot of a valley on the north shore, Josiah’s Bay is a dramatic strand that has excellent surf with a point break in winter. Many say it offers Tortola’s best surfing. A beach bar serves snacks and cold beers. Surf School BVI has a facility on-site from which it rents boards and offers lessons.

Josiah's Bay is a good 15-minute drive (US$20 taxi ride) from the airport.