Two and a half miles northeast of Constantine, after the road winds steeply up to an elevation of 1900ft, you enter Grand Etang National Park, a natural wonderland centered around a lovely lake. At the visitor center you can pay your admission, learn a little about the park and get a refreshment.

Within the park you'll find four of Grenada's tallest peaks, the highest of which, bizarrely enough, is the only one without a name.