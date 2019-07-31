Grand Etang National Park
Two and a half miles northeast of Constantine, after the road winds steeply up to an elevation of 1900ft, you enter Grand Etang National Park, a natural wonderland centered around a lovely lake. At the visitor center you can pay your admission, learn a little about the park and get a refreshment.
Within the park you'll find four of Grenada's tallest peaks, the highest of which, bizarrely enough, is the only one without a name.
Explore Grand Etang National Park
0
Guidebooks
Learn more about Grand Etang National Park
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.