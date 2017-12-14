Welcome to British Virgin Islands
Main island Tortola is known for its full-moon parties and sailing prowess. Billionaires and yachties swoon over Virgin Gorda and its magical rocks. Anegada floats in a remote reef and has a hammock waiting for those serious about unplugging. And who can resist little Jost Van Dyke, the ‘barefoot island’ where Main St is a calypso-wafting beach?
The islands have a quirky edge, and despite all the fancy boats and celebrity visitors, they remain relatively undeveloped.
Day Cruise to British Virgin Islands from St Thomas or St John
This 9-hour tour brings you to the best of the best in the British Virgin Islands. Start your day with a boat ride from St Thomas and St John. During the trip, enjoy a continental breakfast. Dock at the Baths on the island of Virgin Gorda, 1.2 miles (2 km) from Spanish Town, one of the largest towns in the British Virgin Islands. Thanks to massive rock formations on the white sand beach, the baths are actually a fun, natural water park of tidal pools, arches, hidden grottoes and tunnels. From Virgin Gorda, head to Norman Island where you can snorkel and check out hundreds of colorful fish in the uncrowded waters. Then it’s on to world-famous Pirates Bight for some delicious, traditional island fare (own expense). Munch on fresh seafood delights or enjoy steak or barbecued ribs. Walk off your lunch with a jaunt around the island, taking in the views and the ruins that litter the land. Jump back on the boat a bit later for the trip back to the US Virgin Islands. Indulge in the open bar with snacks on the boat and toast your traveling companions on a fun day out.
St Thomas Shore Excursion: Shopping, Sightseeing and Beach
When you disembark from your cruise ship, your energetic tour guide will welcome you with a warm smile and bring you to the heart of St Thomas at Charlotte Amalie. Hundreds of duty-free shops line the streets of Charlotte Amalie, and you’ll be free to browse and stock up on souvenirs. Depending on your selected departure time, you'll enjoy either 3-, 2- or 1-hour of shopping. 9am departures allow 3 hours, 10am departures allow two and 11am departures allow 1 hour of shopping. Amble down Main Street and the waterfront to find unique local goods and great deals on jewelry, clothing and electronics. Try some local delicacies at a nearby restaurant before you head out on your safari taxi for some St Thomas sightseeing. Be ready to sing along to lively music as you make your way to your first destination. At noon, meet up with the rest of the tour from the 2 other departure times to begin your adventure. First up is the summit of Mountain Top, at 1,547 feet (471 meters) above sea level. On the drive up, you’ll make various stops to capture the breathtaking views. Your guide will provide you with the history and culture of St Thomas, and at each stop, you’ll hear expert commentary of the key places of interest. You’ll get fantastic views overlooking Blackbeard’s Castle, a real pirate tower, and the surrounding isles of the US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. From Mountain Top, you’ll see Magens Bay and its glorious beach, one of the top-rated in the world. You can finish your shore excursion at the end of your sightseeing tour, or upgrade to include a trip to the St Thomas beach of your choice. Choose from Sapphire Beach, Magens Bay or Coki Point Beach, and spend the rest of your time in port swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving or simply relaxing on the smooth white sand. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Port of St Thomas for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Road Town Shore Excursion: Round-Trip Beach Transfer from Jost Van Dyke
Enjoy snorkeling in the warm, Caribbean Sea while in port in Road Town on this relaxing shore excursion! Depart from your cruise ship and hop on a bus for a ride to Tortola's west end. From there, take a ride in a water taxi to one of the British Virgin Islands’ most beautiful beaches.Spend time in the waters close to the shore of Jost Van Dyke, where you'll snorkel in crystal-clear Caribbean waters and see marine life up close. Once you've made it back to beach, you'll have time to relax on the white-sand, soak up the sun and enjoy the magnificent scenery.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Road Town port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Henley Cay Adventure Tour in St John
Whether you’re an experienced kayaker and snorkeler, or you’re just getting your feet wet, enjoy the challenge of paddling across Caneel Bay to Henley Cay! Meet your guide at Honeymoon Beach for a full safety briefing, including paddling and snorkeling instruction. Then put on your lifejacket and hop on your kayak for an exciting paddle across the tropical bay. When you reach Henley Cay, a tranquil and uninhabited cay within Virgin Islands National Park, gaze in wonder at the fantastic coral reef teeming with colorful schools of fish. Relax on the sandy, protected beach, which is fringed on both sides by the reef, where snorkelers will discover an impressive array of colorful corals – including brain, pillar, sheet, star and even the endangered elkhorn and staghorn coral. Watch an abundance of seabirds and take in the scenic view of Caneel Bay and Honeymoon Beach. Then follow your guide on a hike to the highest point on Henley Cay's trail, where you’ll enjoy awesome views of the British Virgin Islands. After your tour, return to Honeymoon Beach at Caneel Bay Resort.Option 1:If you select the 3-hour option, you'll depart at 9amOption 2:If you select the 5-hour option, you’ll depart in the morning and enjoy a complimentary lunch.
St John Island Sightseeing Tour from St Thomas
Your tour begins with the pick from either your hotel or the cruise ship port, where you'll be taken to the Red Hook Ferry Dock. The Ferry ride over to St. John is worth the tour, take in several small islands which dot the Caribbean Sea, plus the British Virgin Islands. St. John is the most natural island of all the Virgin Islands, thanks to the generous donation of the Laurence Rockefeller, who gifted land to create the Virgin Islands National Park. The park is three quarters of the island and can never be developed. Also on St. John you will find some of the top beaches in the world. Once on St. John you will be greeted by a local driver, who lives on St. John. Learn about the culture and history of the island from your guide, as you explore this pristine island. Major stops on your tour include the National Park, Annaberg Plantation, which dates back to 1780, one of 25 active sugar producing factories on St. John. Additional stops include the historical Caneel Bay over look, and the world-famous Trunk Bay over look.
Road Town Shore Beef Island Beach Day
Meet at the taxi dispatch center next to Aromas Cigar Bar, and enjoy a relaxing 25-minute ride from the Road Town cruise port on Tortola to Beef Island.Before reaching the beach, your driver stops briefly at Trellis Bay Market so you can pick up a few things for the day you might want such as water, sodas, and beers (own expense). Once you arrive at Beef Beach, relax, and soak up the sun on the island’s gorgeous remote beaches and take in stunning coastal views. This is the perfect way to spend the day in port on the beach of Beef island. You'll have the option to snorkel (own expense) in the Caribbean waters and admire the variety of tropical marine life and colorful reefs.Please note there are no beach chairs or vendors on this beach, but you can arrange for beach chairs or snorkel gear rental before arriving with your local contact.Your day ends four hours later with a ride back to your original departure point.