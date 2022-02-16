Overview

Virgin Gorda is the BVI's rich, plump beauty. The otherworldly granite megaliths at the Baths put on the main show, but gorgeous beaches unfurl all around the island. Movie stars live here (oh hey, Morgan Freeman), and billionaires own the isles floating just offshore (lookin' at you, Richard Branson). Somehow, Virgin Gorda keeps a level head and remains a slowpoke, chicken-dotted destination without rampant commercialism.