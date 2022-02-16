Shop
©BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock
Virgin Gorda is the BVI's rich, plump beauty. The otherworldly granite megaliths at the Baths put on the main show, but gorgeous beaches unfurl all around the island. Movie stars live here (oh hey, Morgan Freeman), and billionaires own the isles floating just offshore (lookin' at you, Richard Branson). Somehow, Virgin Gorda keeps a level head and remains a slowpoke, chicken-dotted destination without rampant commercialism.
This collection of sky-high boulders marks a national park and the BVI’s most popular attraction. The rocks – volcanic-lava leftovers from some 70 million…
A short distance north of the Valley, Savannah Bay features more than a mile of white sand. Except for the beaches of Anegada, no other shore provides…
An excellent beach with national-park designation, Spring Bay abuts the Baths to the north. The beauty here is having a Baths-like setting but without the…
Private Necker Island belongs to Richard Branson, famous adventurer and founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline and Virgin Records. About 1 mile north of…
At 1359ft, Gorda Peak is the island’s highest point. Two well-marked trails lead to the summit off North Sound Rd, and make a sweet hike. If you're coming…
You’ll drive down a winding, boulder-avoiding road to reach this forlorn bluff at Virgin Gorda’s southeastern tip, but it’s worth it to see the impressive…
This clutch of five little islands lies 2.5 miles off the northwestern coast of Virgin Gorda. Partly protected by the BVI National Parks Trust, the Dogs…