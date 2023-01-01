An excellent beach with national-park designation, Spring Bay abuts the Baths to the north. The beauty here is having a Baths-like setting but without the crowds. Hulking boulders dot the fine white sand. There’s clear water and good snorkeling off the area called ‘the Crawl' (a large pool enclosed by boulders and protected from the sea). Sea-grape trees shade a scattering of picnic tables, but that’s the extent of the facilities.

To get here, watch for the Spring Bay sign just before Guavaberry Spring Bay Homes on the road to the Baths; turn off to reach a parking area.