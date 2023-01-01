Copper Mine National Park

You’ll drive down a winding, boulder-avoiding road to reach this forlorn bluff at Virgin Gorda’s southeastern tip, but it’s worth it to see the impressive stone ruins (including a chimney, a cistern and a mine-shaft house) that comprise the park. Cornish miners worked the area between 1838 and 1867 and extracted as much as 10,000 tons of copper, then abandoned the mine to the elements. The blue sea pounds below, and a couple of paths meander through the ruins.