Private Necker Island belongs to Richard Branson, famous adventurer and founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline and Virgin Records. About 1 mile north of Virgin Gorda, Necker is one of the world’s most luxurious retreats. If you have US$30,000 you can rent a room for the week in low season (Branson's presence is not included, though your own DJ is).

Sea It Clear Tours, departing from the Gun Creek dock, offers a less costly way to set foot on the island.