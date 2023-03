This clutch of five little islands lies 2.5 miles off the northwestern coast of Virgin Gorda. Partly protected by the BVI National Parks Trust, the Dogs are sanctuaries for birds and marine animals. The unusual name is due to the barking noises early sailors heard here, which came not from canines but from Caribbean monk seals, later hunted to extinction. The diving and snorkeling here are excellent. Book a trip with a Spanish Town–based dive or charter outfit.