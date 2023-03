At 1359ft, Gorda Peak is the island’s highest point. Two well-marked trails lead to the summit off North Sound Rd, and make a sweet hike. If you're coming from the Valley, the first trailhead you'll see marks the start of the longer trail (about 1.5 miles). It’s easier to begin at the higher-up trailhead, from where it’s a 20-minute, half-mile walk to the crest.

The lookout tower at the top was toppled by Hurricane Irma, but a nearby boulder still offers a decent view of the archipelago.