This T-shaped island is a forlorn place. The salt making (which gave the place its name) still goes on, but the RMS Rhone is the big attraction now. The Rhone crashed against the rocks off the southwest coast during a hurricane in 1867. Now a marine national park, the steamer’s remains are extensive, making it one of the Caribbean’s best wreck dives. The stern lies in shallower water, so snorkelers can get in on the action, too.