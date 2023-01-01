Since 1843, legend has told that treasure is buried on Norman Island, supposedly the prototype for Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. It fits the bill: Norman is the BVI’s largest uninhabited landmass – though that may soon change. Plans are afoot for a US$200-million environmentally conscious luxury resort and residential property here. For now, adventurers come to visit the island's one establishment, Pirates Bight, an open-air pavilion on the beach with loud music and a party-hearty crowd.

If you don't have your own boat, call Pirates Bight and ask about the ferry (round-trip US$20).