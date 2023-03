Salt Pond Bay provides decent snorkeling in calm water. Keep an eye out for turtles. Two dandy trails take off from the beach's southern end: the Ram Head Trail rises to a tall cliff jabbing into the sea, and the Drunk Bay Trail leads to some crazy rock art. The beach has shaded picnic tables and a bathroom. It's located a few miles from Coral Bay town, down Rte 107 and a 10-minute walk from the parking lot.