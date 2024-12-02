When considering a Caribbean getaway, the US Virgin Islands (USVI) and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) might look like twins at first glance. The neighboring island chains, less than a mile apart at their closest point, both check the boxes for sun, sand and sea.

So how does a visitor pick between them for their Caribbean vacation? We asked two travel writers to make their case for their favorite archipelago within these American and British overseas territories.

From sailing and diving to hiking and partying, the USVI have plenty to keep a visitor entertained. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

The USVI are easy to access and offer lots of choice

For decades, the Caribbean’s siren song has lured Charlotte Atkins to the shores of dozens of tropical island destinations. And in the process, the Virgin Islands has become the second home of this destination publisher and writer.

For me, the USVI is the favored, festive sibling. Because the USVI is “America’s Caribbean Paradise,” getting there is easy, particularly for US passport-holders, who do not need to show their passports at all. Plus, major airlines have plenty of flights between the US mainland and the USVI, which may go direct if you're flying from a major hub. That’s key for international visitors too – to get to the BVI, you usually have to fly into the USVI and take a ferry or small plane over. Plus, you need a passport and must clear British Customs. That’s extra time you could be limin (hanging out and relaxing).

The reefs around St Croix are a world-class diving destination. Diana Penn/Shutterstock

Three distinct, magical islands

The magic of the USVI lies in its three distinct islands — St Thomas, St John and St Croix — each with its own persona. St Thomas is the territory’s bustling “urban” center. Venture to downtown Charlotte Amalie and explore shops and historical sites or linger in cafes and sip locally crafted beer or rum. You can also head to the shopping and entertainment hubs of Havensight, Red Hook or Frenchtown. “Rock City’s” alluring beaches range from small and secluded to long sandy stretches with amenities. At the top of the list is Magens Bay, which is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world.

When I crave an infusion of nature, I flee to St John – nicknamed Love City – and its unspoiled natural beauty. That’s because 60% of the island is part of the Virgin Islands National Park, a haven for hiking, snorkeling and wildlife watching. Trunk Bay is another famed beach, but there are plenty of quieter, less touristy strands. One of my all-time favorite days on St John involved hiking from Cruz Bay to Honeymoon Beach. There we jumped in a kayak and paddled a cove over and snorkeled with sea turtles. The day ended in Adirondack chairs, toes in the sand, drinks in hand, nibbling fresh lobster as we watched the sun sink into the sea right in front of us. I love me some “Love City!”

The waters around St John and St Thomas, where the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean meet, are a boater’s paradise with favorable trade winds for sailors and plenty of small isles and places of interest to anchor. Granted the BVI is known as the “Sailing Capital of the Caribbean,” but — ahem — the USVI shares the same winds and seas.

St Croix, the USVI’s “big island,” is more pastoral and showcases Danish architecture and history. Christiansted and Frederiksted are filled with shops and curiosities, but for me, the real magic is underwater because the island is almost completely surrounded by a barrier reef teeming with sea life. St Croix offers world-class scuba diving, whether it’s “the Wall” at Cane Bay (created by the Puerto Rico Trench) or under the Frederiksted Pier.

Each island has its own calendar of cultural highlights and carnivals. EA Given/Shutterstock

Rich cultures celebrated three different ways

The cultural tapestry of the USVI is also part of its allure, created from a vibrant blend of African, European and Caribbean influences. All those cultures are reflected in the colorful buildings, music, art, cuisine and people.

For a big blast of local culture, each of the islands hosts its own yearly carnival-style extravaganza. St Croix extends the holidays with its Crucian Christmas Festival, and the revelry unleashes in spring for St Thomas Carnival while summertime boasts the St John Celebration.

The USVI is thrice as nice because you can immerse yourself in one island for the whole trip or hop on a ferry or seaplane and also experience the other two. So, the USVI’s trifecta is the best bet in my book! And if you want to see the BVI too, it’s just a short boat ride away.

Tortola is one of the main four British Virgin Islands. Laurie Chamberlain/Getty Images

The BVI offer authentic experiences and fewer people

Chamidae Ford is a Lonely Planet writer who visited the British Virgin Islands earlier this year and has since developed a deep love for them.

I have had the privilege of traveling to many places this year for my job, but I keep coming back to the BVI as my absolute favorite. The five days I spent island hopping, swimming, and eating fantastic food are moments I want to live in forever. In fact, I have already started planning my trip back.

Islands with a local feel

While I recognize that visiting the USVI can be easier for US citizens, being harder to get to makes the BVI that bit more special. The BVI lacks the commercial feel of the USVI, which can often feel impossible to ignore. The territory actively works against large US chains, like McDonald's and Starbucks, to prioritize local businesses and preserve the authentic feeling of the islands. As you explore, you will come across businesses that have been around for generations and have managed to hold on to the things that make them uniquely special. Get a sense of this on Tortola with a stop at Callwood, a 400-year-old distillery that makes rich, velvety rum – if you’re lucky, you might even run into a member of the Callwood family, who are still providing tastings to visitors.

Expect to spend plenty of time on the water during a visit to the British Virgin Islands. Getty Images

Where being on the water is a way of life

Visiting the BVI is more than just experiencing lounging on the beach or dipping your toes in along the shore –the ocean here is like an extension of land. Whether you are staying aboard a catamaran and hopping between the cool and quiet Anegada Island and the lively, bustling Jost, or taking a day for sailing around Tortola and mooring offshore for an afternoon of swimming, enjoying the BVI aboard a boat is a way of life here, not just an activity on a to do list.

Paddleboard in quiet coves, visit the beloved baths on Virgin Gorda for a unique swimming experience and enjoy a drink from the famous Soggy Dollar, which encourages swimming to shore for a Painkiller (the rum-based cocktail was invented here). When you are on land, you will find lush rolling mountains that provide stunning panoramic views, countless hiking trails, and the opportunity to pick fresh fruit from trees to be eaten immediately.

Swim in the Bath on Virgin Gorda, a network of caves and rocks leading out to shallow pools. Achim Baque/Shutterstock

Plenty of choice

Comprising four main islands – Tortola, Anegada, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda – and with a little over 50 other islands these experiences are just the tip of the iceberg of the adventures visitors can have in the BVI. Tortola is the largest and home to Road Town, the country's capital. Filled with restaurants and beachfront resorts, here you can relax, unwind or explore as your heart desires. Venture over to Jost Van Dyke for a more lively approach to the BVI, promising loads of bars, high-quality cuisine, and mega parties that go all night (Halloween and New Year especially).

For true quiet, Anegada’s flat, spread-out, and lightly populated location is ideal for getting away from the rest of the world. Make sure to stop by the Lobster Trap for massive open-flame grilled lobster right on the beach.

Virgin Gorda is one of the BVI’s most famous and visited islands. It is considered uniquely beautiful, with boundless natural wonders around every corner. Hit up the Baths, a labyrinth of caverns that have formed rock pools for your swimming delight.

These four are just the beginning. Stay at the secluded and private island of Guana to really get away and dine on farm-to-table cuisine. Go to Cooper Island for a lively beach club and the chance to indulge in the one and only microbrewery on the islands. Take your boat over to Salt Island, home to one of the largest salt ponds in the area. Head back to sea looking out for RMS Rhone, an offshore shipwreck worth the dive.

However you choose to experience the BVI, expect warm waters, stunning views and fresh seafood for you to enjoy!