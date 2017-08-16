Taste of Twin City Food Tour

This tour begins at 10:30am near the entrance of historic Downtown Christiansted. Detailed directions to the exact tour starting location will be disclosed upon ticket purchase. Over the course of 3 hours, your guided food tasting and cultural walking tour will include 6 exclusive tastings of authentic local cuisine and a rich narrative on St Croix’s history and culture. You will dine where locals do with stops at locally owned restaurants and eateries while learning about the origins of St Croix's local foods and drinks stemmed in sustainability and agriculture. Each tour group accommodates no more than 12 people to ensure a personalized, intimate experience for each guest. The passionate and knowledgeable local guides will guide you through Downtown Christiansted with ease, sharing St Croix’s authentic dishes and drinks in the most unexpected locations. By the end of the tour, you’ll have the confidence and know how to navigate St Croix using the valuable recommendations offered from your local guide on dining and entertainment to cultural experiences and off the beaten path adventures.