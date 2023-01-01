Salt River Bay National Historic Park

About 4 miles west of Christiansted, Salt River Bay holds prehistoric archaeological ruins and is the only documented place where Christopher Columbus landed on US soil. Don’t expect bells and whistles: the site remains undeveloped beach. The 700 acres surrounding the Salt River estuary form an ecological reserve filled with mangroves, egrets, and bioluminescent life come nighttime.

A small visitor center with native artifacts has been closed since the 2017 hurricanes. Check the NPS website for current info on a reopening date. A couple of kayaking companies offer tours through the bay.