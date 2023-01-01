This small oval cay, located less than 200yd from Kings Wharf, is a little oasis. It’s the site of a mellow resort with a sandy beach and bar-restaurant that are open to the public. The water-sports center rents out snorkel gear, kayaks and pedal boats. There's a decent amount of underwater life to see while snorkeling. It's also great for kids, with calm, shallow water. The ferry (US$5 round trip, five minutes) departs from the wharf in front of the King Christian Hotel.