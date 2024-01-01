Danish West India & Guinea Company Warehouse

This three-story neoclassical building began life in 1749 as the headquarters and warehouse for the Danish West India and Guinea Company. The central courtyard was the site of one of the West Indies' most active slave markets until the abolition of the slave trade in 1848. The building is privately owned, so you can’t go inside.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Christiansted National Historic Site
0.07 MILES
This historic site includes several structures. The most impressive is Fort Christiansvaern (1749), a four-point citadel occupying the deep-yellow…
8.65 MILES
This secluded beach off Rte 82 offers no shade or facilities, and you'll have to hike about 20 minutes through scrub to reach it, but you'd be hard…
8.61 MILES
To find out how the islands’ popular elixir gets made, stop by the historic distillery for a tour. The journey through the oak-barrel-stacked warehouses…
Buck Island Reef National Monument
6.02 MILES
For such a small landmass – 1 mile long by half a mile wide – Buck Island draws big crowds. It’s not so much what’s on top but what’s underneath that…
Salt River Bay National Historic Park
4.49 MILES
About 4 miles west of Christiansted, Salt River Bay holds prehistoric archaeological ruins and is the only documented place where Christopher Columbus…
Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge
12.38 MILES
Created to protect nesting areas of the vulnerable leatherback sea turtle, this sporadically open wildlife refuge at the southern edge of Frederiksted,…
7.32 MILES
A long, thin strand along Rte 80 about 9 miles west of Christiansted, Cane Bay is deservedly venerated. It provides easy access to some of the island’s…
0.19 MILES
This small oval cay, located less than 200yd from Kings Wharf, is a little oasis. It’s the site of a mellow resort with a sandy beach and bar-restaurant…
