Danish West India & Guinea Company Warehouse

St Croix

This three-story neoclassical building began life in 1749 as the headquarters and warehouse for the Danish West India and Guinea Company. The central courtyard was the site of one of the West Indies' most active slave markets until the abolition of the slave trade in 1848. The building is privately owned, so you can’t go inside.

