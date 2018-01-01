Caneel Bay Kayak, Hike, and Snorkel with Sea Turtles

Meet your professional nature guide at Caneel Bay Resort’s Honeymoon Beach for a full safety briefing before taking to the sapphire-blue waters! Once you receive paddling and snorkeling instructions along with your lifejacket, hop on your kayak for a thrilling paddle around the bay teeming with colorful tropical fish. With Virgin Islands National Park as your backdrop, marvel at the coral reef – home to an abundance of marine life. Next, explore five of St John’s best beaches on a hike across white sand, shaded by sea grape trees, coconut palms and tropical forests. You'll journey through the picturesque forest trails of Turtle Point, home to more than 800 native species of plants, while your informative guide points out local flora and fauna along the way. Enjoy stunning views above the rocky outcrops looking toward Hawksnest Bay and the Durloe Cays, an area known for dolphin sightings, and keep an eye out for the wild donkeys, mongoose and white-tailed deer that frequent the area.Then, snorkel a fringing coral reef in the shallow, clear waters as your guide points out the many different types of coral in this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. While snorkeling in a bed of sea grass, don’t be surprised if you come face to face with a sea turtle or stingray! After your tour, return to Honeymoon Beach at Caneel Bay Resort.Please note: The activities on this tour will be adapted to your preferences and athletic ability.Option 1:If you select the 3-hour option, choose from a morning or afternoon departure, including beverages and snacks.Option 2:If you select the 5-hour option, you’ll depart in the morning and enjoy a complimentary picnic lunch from a local deli.