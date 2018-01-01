Welcome to St John
Hiking and snorkeling are the big to-dos. Trails wind by petroglyphs and sugar-mill ruins, and several drop out on to beaches prime for swimming with turtles and spotted eagle rays.
Two towns bookend the island: Cruz Bay, the ferry landing and main village that hosts a hell of a happy hour; and Coral Bay at the east end, the sleepy domain of folks who want to feel like they're living on a frontier.
Top experiences in St John
St John activities
Caneel Bay Kayak, Hike, and Snorkel with Sea Turtles
Meet your professional nature guide at Caneel Bay Resort’s Honeymoon Beach for a full safety briefing before taking to the sapphire-blue waters! Once you receive paddling and snorkeling instructions along with your lifejacket, hop on your kayak for a thrilling paddle around the bay teeming with colorful tropical fish. With Virgin Islands National Park as your backdrop, marvel at the coral reef – home to an abundance of marine life. Next, explore five of St John’s best beaches on a hike across white sand, shaded by sea grape trees, coconut palms and tropical forests. You'll journey through the picturesque forest trails of Turtle Point, home to more than 800 native species of plants, while your informative guide points out local flora and fauna along the way. Enjoy stunning views above the rocky outcrops looking toward Hawksnest Bay and the Durloe Cays, an area known for dolphin sightings, and keep an eye out for the wild donkeys, mongoose and white-tailed deer that frequent the area.Then, snorkel a fringing coral reef in the shallow, clear waters as your guide points out the many different types of coral in this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. While snorkeling in a bed of sea grass, don’t be surprised if you come face to face with a sea turtle or stingray! After your tour, return to Honeymoon Beach at Caneel Bay Resort.Please note: The activities on this tour will be adapted to your preferences and athletic ability.Option 1:If you select the 3-hour option, choose from a morning or afternoon departure, including beverages and snacks.Option 2:If you select the 5-hour option, you’ll depart in the morning and enjoy a complimentary picnic lunch from a local deli.
Beach Day Pass at Honeymoon Beach in St John
Upon arrival at Honeymoon Beach, you’ll have full access to resort amenities, including your own beach chair, hammock and water sports equipment. With all day to spend at the beach, choose from a variety of activities at your leisure, such as kayaking, snorkeling or stand-up paddleboarding in Caneel Bay.Put on your mask, snorkel, fins and lifejacket to explore two colorful reefs at each end of the fabulous beach. Paddle around the bay on a single or double kayak, or try the latest rage – balancing on a stand-up paddleboard that strengthens your core muscles as you pull yourself along in the Caribbean waters. When you need a relaxing break, float on a luxuriously thick raft near shore or lie in a cozy hammock under a shady palm tree. Place your comfortable beach chair anywhere along the length of the palm-fringed tropical beach and you’ll know you’re in paradise!Your valuables will be safe in your own locker at the Honeymoon Hut, where you’ll have access to flush toilets. A gift shop offers a wide variety of items, including cold drinks and light snacks, for sale; underwater cameras can be rented individually if available. Bar beverages and food are also available (own expense).
Henley Cay Adventure Tour in St John
Whether you’re an experienced kayaker and snorkeler, or you’re just getting your feet wet, enjoy the challenge of paddling across Caneel Bay to Henley Cay! Meet your guide at Honeymoon Beach for a full safety briefing, including paddling and snorkeling instruction. Then put on your lifejacket and hop on your kayak for an exciting paddle across the tropical bay. When you reach Henley Cay, a tranquil and uninhabited cay within Virgin Islands National Park, gaze in wonder at the fantastic coral reef teeming with colorful schools of fish. Relax on the sandy, protected beach, which is fringed on both sides by the reef, where snorkelers will discover an impressive array of colorful corals – including brain, pillar, sheet, star and even the endangered elkhorn and staghorn coral. Watch an abundance of seabirds and take in the scenic view of Caneel Bay and Honeymoon Beach. Then follow your guide on a hike to the highest point on Henley Cay's trail, where you’ll enjoy awesome views of the British Virgin Islands. After your tour, return to Honeymoon Beach at Caneel Bay Resort.Option 1:If you select the 3-hour option, you'll depart at 9amOption 2:If you select the 5-hour option, you’ll depart in the morning and enjoy a complimentary lunch.
St John Day Trip From St Thomas
In an open-air water taxi, designed for optimal viewing potential, you will take the picturesque trip from St Thomas to St John and the Virgin Islands National Park. The ferry ride over is worth the trip!Your personal guide will take you on a wonderful island tour of several historical sites in St John and the Virgin Islands National Park. After sightseeing there will be beach time at either Cinnamon Bay or Trunk Bay. Relax on the warm white sands of your St John beach and take in the glorious views of turquoise water and lush, green mountains. After beach time the tour will continue on to Cruz Bay for some duty-free shopping. Once shopping is complete you will enjoy the trip back to St Thomas.
Private Boat Excursions around the US and British Virgin Islands
Gypsea Girl departs at 8:30am from either the National Park Dock in St. John or Sapphire Marina in St.Thomas, depending which island you are staying on. You will be dropped off at the same location at 4:30pm.Gypsea Girl can take up to 6 passengers at the listed price. Additional passengers upon request. Private charters include your private boat and Captain, snorkel gear, floats and a fresh water rinse. The cooler is stocked with complimentary ice, water, and a limited assortment of soft drinks and beer. There is plenty of dry storage for your personal belongings.This is a private charter so your itinerary is completely customizable! You can choose to stay in local waters and explore the numerous outer cays for some snorkeling and exploration or choose to venture over to the British Virgin Islands! Passports are mandatory for British Virgin Island trips. Visit the breathtaking Baths of Virgin Gorda, snorkel the Caves of Norman Islands, and end the day with a refreshing Painkiller at the famous Soggy Dollar Bar! It's your day, your way!For whatever you've got in mind: Snorkeling, exploring, cruising, island hopping, sunning or sightseeing, "Gypsea Girl" has you covered!
Private Airport pick-up to Red Hook or Charlotte Amalie Ferry Dock
Cost effective, time saving, and safety are just three of the many reasons to book private round-trip transport to Red Hook or Charlotte Amalie Ferry Docks. Here's why: We pick you up from Cyril E. King Airport and transfer you to your chosen ferry dock destination without strict schedules and fixed drop off points to follow.Conveniently schedule your pick-up time with our friendly customer service representatives and set off for your destination straight away.This is best for groups with very affordable rates to choose from.Note: Extra charges may apply for stops in between pick-up, and late-night after-hours pick-up.Red Hook is the major ferry destination of St. Thomas and the best option for most people traveling to other virgin islands. With destination including places in both the US and British Virgin Islands, Red Hook is a great hub for any ferry-centric vacation. Red Hook does have quite a few options, especially if you are going to Cruz Bay. You may also visit best resorts around Red Hook including: Villa Marina Vista, Wyndham Margaritaville, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, Elysian Beach Resort and many more. There is also the Charlotte Amalie Harbour home to the Seaborne Airlines' Seaplanes which will take you to St. Croix.