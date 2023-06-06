Shop
Among Tortola’s sharp peaks and bougainvillea-clad hillsides you’ll find a mash-up of play places. Take surfing lessons, join fire jugglers at a full-moon party, dive on shipwrecks, and by all means go sailing amid the festive surrounding isles.
At 1716ft, Sage Mountain rises higher than any other peak in the Virgin Islands. Seven trails crisscross the surrounding 92-acre park, including the main…
Cane Garden Bay is probably on the postcard that drew you to the British Virgin Islands. The gently sloping crescent of sand hosts plenty of beachside…
Shady, tree-lined Brewers has decent snorkeling and a more tranquil scene than you'll find at nearby Cane Garden Bay – possibly because getting here…
It’s more a folk-art gallery and junk shop than a museum, but it’s funky however you describe it, with a hodgepodge of shells and signs painted with…
Apple Bay is long and narrow, and is known as the ‘surfing beach,’ especially from late December to March, when the consistent swells roll in. It’s not a…
Just off the North Coast Rd at the west end of Cane Garden Bay, this is the oldest continuously operating distillery in the Eastern Caribbean. The…
An undeveloped gem at the foot of a valley on the north shore, Josiah’s Bay is a dramatic strand that has excellent surf with a point break in winter…
1780 Lower Estate Sugar Works Museum
There are no bells and whistles here, but if you're keen to take time and read about the area's history, this museum in an old sugar mill is a worthy stop…