Annandale Waterfall Fort Fredrick and Beach Time at Grand Anse
Your tour will start with a complimentary pickup from your cruise ship parking lot. You'll then head to Annandale Waterfall to check out the natural beauty of the falls. Your next stop will be Fort Fredrick, a great opportunity to take photos of the beautiful harbor below. After the photo stop you'll head to the beach, where you'll enjoy the shade of rustling palms, sip a cold beer, or a rum punch drink at the beach’s bar and slip into the clear water to snorkel, kayak or swim. The beach time is prearranged for 2-hours but can be extended at no extra charge. We will ensure your timely return to Port of St George's after your trip.
Grenada Island Tour: Concord Waterfall, Grad Etang Lake
After hotel pickup by coach, head to the first stop on your day tour of Grenada — Concord Waterfall. Located about 12.5 miles (20 km) north of St George’s on Grenada’s west coast, Concord is the first in a series of three waterfalls and the only one in the series that is accessible without hiking there. When you arrive, cool off with a dip in the clear, chilly pool of water at the bottom of the falls, or just take time to enjoy the peaceful rainforest surroundings if you don’t want to get wet. Then hop back in your coach to drive through the fishing village of Gouyave, where you’ll visit the Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station, one of the island’s largest sites for processing nutmeg, the spice for which Grenada — the Isle of Spice — is most famous. Continue your day tour to the Diamond Chocolate Factory. You'll enjoy a tour of the gardens, see how the cocoa grows and ferments and take a tour of the factory floor. Here you can look through the glass partition and see the machines process the chocolate. Then head to a local restaurant for lunch, allowing yourself to relax for about 45 minutes before the second half of your tour.After lunch, your next stop is the River Antoine Rum Distillery on Grenada’s northeast coast, in the parish of St Patrick. The oldest functioning water-powered distillery in the Caribbean, River Antoine opened in the late 1700s and continues to produce its strong rum — available only in Grenada — using the same old-fashioned methods. After a 15-minute distillery tour, enjoy a sample of the potent liquor. Finally, head southwest, passing through the town of Grenville, to your last stop, Grand Etang Lake in Grand Etang National Park. Sitting pretty amid Grenada’s rainforest-filled interior, the crater lake is a beautiful spot to end your tour of a beautiful island. You have a few minutes here to take pictures and admire the lush vegetation surrounding the lake. Your day tour then ends with hotel drop-off.
West Grenada: Belvedere Plantation, Grand Etang, Gouyave
After pick up from your St George's hotel you will begin the drive along the West Coast which offers some of the most spectacular views as you head to the fishing town of Gouyave. You will pass by the modern Nutmeg Processing Station, one of the largest nutmeg processing factories on the island and where most of the island's spices are produced for export. Your first stop on the Spice Tour will be the Dougaldston Estate.Down a rugged road, you will step back in time as this spice estate comes into view. Here you will see the real world of spices. You will visit a building with huge drying trays on rails that can be rolled under the building if it rains. Depending on the time of the year, you may find mace, cocoa, cinnamon, pimento, or cloves out drying. Inside the building, you'll be led to a table where you will be invited to "scratch 'n sniff" the leaves of various spices and guess what they are. Whole spices will be available for purchase. Driving up into the hills, you will visit the Belvedere Plantation, nestled in the cool of the mountains. Here, you can see one of the island's prime exports as the climate is ideal for producing bananas. Continue driving through the lush volcanic mountains to the Grand Etang Forest Reserve, where a photo stop will be taken at Grand Etang Crater Lake. Time will also be taken to see if the group can attract some of the local Mona monkeys, which are unique to Grenada in the Western Hemisphere. You will also make a photo stop at the beautiful cascading Annandale waterfall.
Private Sightseeing Tour of Grenada
Begin at a start time that’s convenient for you, and meet a private driver guide at your hotel in southern Grenada, or at the Melville Street cruise ship terminal. Board a comfortable, air-conditioned minivan, then work with your guide to create an itinerary that’s perfectly suited to your interests and schedule—or if you’d just like an introduction to southern Grenada’s “classic” sights, simply sit back and enjoy the ride. Throughout the tour, the guide will share fun stories and history about the island of Grenada, and offer a glimpse of life on “Spice Island,” where the warm air is scented with fresh nutmeg, and picture-perfect beaches are hidden all along the coast. You’ll find views across St. George, and have the chance to explore the town’s historic architecture, vibrant culture, and bustling, narrow streets. This 2-hour tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel, or at the cruise ship parking lot.
Belmont Estate Cocoa Heritage Tour
After hotel or port pickup by private air-condition vehicle, you head to the first stop on your day tour of Grenada, the Grand E'tang nature reserve. Enjoy the breathtaking views, keep an eye out for the Mona monkey, if you're lucky, you may spot one or two, indigenous to this area. When you arrive, hop off and explore the area, just take time to enjoy the peaceful rainforest surroundings.Then hop back in your air condition vehicle to drive through the village of Harford, next stop Belmont heritage estate Here, we'll make a visit to the historic and interesting visit to this traditional cocoa plantation, which dates back to the 1700's.There's a veritable living museum you may wish to visit. With the help of estate guide you will learn about present Grenadian and former Scottish owners. After a 40-minute tour with estate guide, now is your chance to enjoy a delicious lunch as we acquaint ourselves with traditional plantation life. After lunch, allowing yourself to relax for about 45 minutes before the second half of your tour. Your next stop is the River Antoine Rum Distillery on Grenada’s northeast coast, in the parish of St Patrick. The oldest functioning water-powered distillery in the Caribbean, River Antoine opened in the late 1700s and continues to produce its strong rum - available only in Grenada — using the same old-fashioned methods and enjoy a sample of the potent liquor. Finally, head northeast, passing through the town of Grenville, to your last stop, La Sagesse beach for an optional swim. You have a few minutes here to take pictures and admire the beautiful and it surrounding. Your day tour then ends with hotel or port drop-off.
River Antoine Rum Distillery Tour
Here you will be introduced to a rum expert who will take you on a tour of the distillery learn about the distilling process. After you have learnt about rum production, you will get to sample the goods! Enjoy a wide variety of exotic blends of rums and liqueurs. Try to keep your head clear, as you will have the opportunity to purchase any brand at excellent prices. Enjoy a complimentary a hotel or cruise ship terminal pickup, in an air-conditioned vehicle. As you journey through the western coastline, take in the panoramic views, on this 3-hour tour to the rum distillery, amazing drop backdrop, will take you to one of Grenada’s finest rum distilleries to meet a rum ambassador and taste some of the best rums on the island.After exploring the rum distillery, hop back on board, our journey takes us through part of the Grenville, before continue through grand e'tang rain forest, before heading to St George's to be drop off appropriate points. Our tour begins by heading out along the western coastline to the rum distillery in river sallee,