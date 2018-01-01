Grenada Island Tour: Concord Waterfall, Grad Etang Lake

After hotel pickup by coach, head to the first stop on your day tour of Grenada — Concord Waterfall. Located about 12.5 miles (20 km) north of St George’s on Grenada’s west coast, Concord is the first in a series of three waterfalls and the only one in the series that is accessible without hiking there. When you arrive, cool off with a dip in the clear, chilly pool of water at the bottom of the falls, or just take time to enjoy the peaceful rainforest surroundings if you don’t want to get wet. Then hop back in your coach to drive through the fishing village of Gouyave, where you’ll visit the Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station, one of the island’s largest sites for processing nutmeg, the spice for which Grenada — the Isle of Spice — is most famous. Continue your day tour to the Diamond Chocolate Factory. You'll enjoy a tour of the gardens, see how the cocoa grows and ferments and take a tour of the factory floor. Here you can look through the glass partition and see the machines process the chocolate. Then head to a local restaurant for lunch, allowing yourself to relax for about 45 minutes before the second half of your tour.After lunch, your next stop is the River Antoine Rum Distillery on Grenada’s northeast coast, in the parish of St Patrick. The oldest functioning water-powered distillery in the Caribbean, River Antoine opened in the late 1700s and continues to produce its strong rum — available only in Grenada — using the same old-fashioned methods. After a 15-minute distillery tour, enjoy a sample of the potent liquor. Finally, head southwest, passing through the town of Grenville, to your last stop, Grand Etang Lake in Grand Etang National Park. Sitting pretty amid Grenada’s rainforest-filled interior, the crater lake is a beautiful spot to end your tour of a beautiful island. You have a few minutes here to take pictures and admire the lush vegetation surrounding the lake. Your day tour then ends with hotel drop-off.