Sandy Island, off the west side of Hillsborough Bay, is a favorite daytime destination for snorkelers and sailors. It’s a tiny postcard-perfect reef island of glistening sands surrounded by turquoise waters. Water taxis run from Hillsborough (US$10 per passenger round trip, 15 minutes). Be clear about when you want to be picked up – as the island takes only a couple of minutes to walk around, and has little shade, a whole afternoon can tick by very slowly.

Snorkelers take to the shallow waters fronting Sandy Island, while the deeper waters on the far side are popular for diving.