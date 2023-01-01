Mopion Island

A tiny pure-sand island northwest of PSV with just a single thatch umbrella in the middle, Mopion is the place of tropical castaway fantasies. Measuring about 20-meters by 8, the island changes form continually depending on the currents and winds. Surrounded by reefs, the shallow waters here are full of fish. There's not a single tree and the brilliant white sand reflects the sun – bring plenty of sunscreen and a snorkel.

Being somewhat hard to get to Mopion is usually unoccupied which is just as well considering there is only space for just a handful of towels. If you don't have your own vessel the best way to get here is a water taxi from Union Island.

Choose your companions carefully or bring a really good book.