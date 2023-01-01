Backed by low, eroding sea cliffs, Levera Beach is a wild, beautiful sweep of sand that gets few visitors. Just offshore is the high, pointed Sugar Loaf Island, while the Grenadine islands dot the horizon to the north.

The road north from Bathway to Levera is unpaved, but it's fairly solid and shouldn’t pose a problem to most vehicles. Walking it will take about 30 minutes. It's a very remote place; there's security during the day but avoid coming up here after dark.

The beach, the mangrove swamp and the nearby pond have been incorporated into Grenada’s national-park system, and are an important waterfowl habitat and sea-turtle nesting site. Levera is off-limits in the evenings from April to August to protect nesting turtles although it's possible to visit on an authorised tour.