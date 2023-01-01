Underwater Sculpture Park

An underwater gallery beneath the sea, just north of St George’s in Molinière Bay. The project was founded by British artist Jason de Caires Taylor and there are now more than 80 pieces in more than a dozen main works all slowly becoming encrusted with coral growth. Fish and sponges have also colonized the area, forging a fascinating mix of culture with nature. The park is accessible to both snorkelers and divers, and all the dive shops organize visits.

The life-size sculptures include a man at a desk and a circle of children clasping hands which while originally intended as a message of unity has come to be adopted as a memorial for Africans that died during the slave trade.