Constructed by the French in 1779, Fort Frederick was soon used – paradoxically – by the British in defense against the French, although it never fired a cannon in anger. It’s the island’s best-preserved fort, and offers striking panoramic views. There are a couple of short tunnels at the base – bring a torch as there is no lighting down there. The fort is atop Richmond Hill, 1¼ miles east of St George’s on the road to St Paul’s.

Nearby Fort Matthew, just 150m away, is not quite as spectacular but is also worth a visit.