On Gouyave's main road, you can literally smell one of the most important aspects of Grenada's heritage: nutmeg. This large nutmeg processing station is a vast, drafty old facility where workers sort the fragrant and tasty pods. Tours leave constantly and are a bargain.

Row after row of drying racks are covered with the fruit of nutmeg trees descended from the first ones planted here by the British in 1843 to compete with the Dutch, half a world away in Indonesia.