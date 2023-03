There are a couple of scenic waterfalls along the Concord River. The lowest, a picturesque 100ft cascade, can be viewed by driving to the end of Concord Mountain Rd, a side road leading 1.5 miles inland from the village of Concord. The half-mile trail to the upper falls begins at the end of the road and is a fun 45-minute hike through the forest. These falls are on private property and the owner charges a small fee to visit them.