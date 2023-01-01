Fort George

Grenada’s oldest fort was established by the French in 1705 and it's the centerpiece of the St George’s skyline. You can climb to the top to see the cannons and bird’s-eye views. Just outside the main fort area is a series of dark defensive tunnels to explore.

A plaque in the parade ground marks the spot where revolutionary leader Maurice Bishop was executed, which set in motion events that led to the US invasion in 1983. At weekends it's possible to gain access through the police base around the back.