Mount Richmond Petroglyph

Located a couple of miles south of Sauters, this large riverside stone is covered with carvings and is among the most important indigenous relics on the island. There is a small community-run interpretation center next to the road on the riverbank where they'll lend binoculars to get a closer look at the images. It's quite a steep scramble down to the rock itself, but if you really want to get up close, some kids next door act as guides.

Staff here work on a voluntary basis so tips are appreciated.