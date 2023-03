From River Sallee, a road leads to Bathway Beach, a lovely long stretch of coral sands. A rock shelf parallels the shoreline, creating a very long sheltered pool that’s great for swimming. There are usually lifeguards here from 9am to 6pm, and there are a couple of stands and small cafes selling drinks and meals.

Across the road from the beach there is a small visitors center with some information about the flora, fauna and geology of the area.