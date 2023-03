Cocoa is Grenada's main crop and it's celebrated at this 300-year-old working organic plantation. Among the other crops here: cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf, ginger and nutmeg. Guided tours explain cocoa production, and you can walk the landscaped gardens and have a tasty lunch (EC$62.50). The estate is about 2 miles northwest of Tivoli.

It also runs a complete bean to bar chocolate tour (per visitor US$65) that needs to be booked one day in advance.