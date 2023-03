A shallow crater lake in an extinct volcano, Lake Antoine hosts a large variety of wildlife. It's possible to walk down from the car park to the lake's edge for a closer look at the impressive birdlife. Unfortunately the perimeter trail is no longer maintained and is for the most part inaccessible, however the track higher up around the rim is in fair condition and can be hiked or driven with a solid 4WD vehicle.

The lake is accessed via a signposted road about a mile north of River Antoine.