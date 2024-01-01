Staffed by enthusiastic members, this museum has displays that are a little haphazard. It is mostly dedicated to the original indigenous inhabitants of the island, the colonial period and slavery – there's precious little about Maurice Bishop's revolution. That said, with a history as colorful as that of Grenada, there's plenty here and it can easily absorb an hour.
Grenada National Museum
Grenada Island
