A favorite hangout among Union Island locals and a popular anchorage for yachties in the know, Chatham Bay is a lovely thin crescent of white sand backed by steep, forest-covered hills on the western side of the island. The calm turquoise waters are perfect for snorkeling. On the edge you'll find a couple of simple bars and a restaurant.

You'll need a good 4WD vehicle to get here, or you can hike down (20 minutes) from the main road. A water taxi can drop you right on the sand.