Carriacou

Grenadines, Grenada, Carriacou Island, Elevated view of town

The fact that most people don’t realize that there are in fact three islands in the nation of Grenada is a fitting introduction to Carriacou (carry-a-cou). You won’t find cruise ships, big resorts or souvenir shops – this is Caribbean life the way it was 50 years ago: quiet, friendly and relaxed.

  • Anse la Roche

    Anse la Roche

    Carriacou

    Getting here is a bit of a mission, but Anse la Roche is an idyllic stretch of soft sand backed by bush and flanked by headlands. Protected by cliffs,…

  • Sandy Island

    Sandy Island

    Carriacou

    Sandy Island, off the west side of Hillsborough Bay, is a favorite daytime destination for snorkelers and sailors. It’s a tiny postcard-perfect reef…

  • Beausejour Bay

    Beausejour Bay

    Carriacou

    Hillsborough’s beach isn’t the island’s best, but it’s pretty nonetheless. Fishing boats pull in along the Esplanade, where there are a couple of shady…

  • Paradise Beach

    Paradise Beach

    Carriacou

    Carriacou's premier stretch of sand, Paradise Beach lives up to the name with a long stretch of white sand backed by palms and sea grape trees that fronts…

  • White Island

    White Island

    Carriacou

    White Island makes for a nice day trip, with a good, sandy beach and a pristine reef for snorkeling. It’s about a mile off the southern tip of Carriacou…

  • Carriacou Museum

    Carriacou Museum

    Carriacou

    This small, community-run museum has a limited yet nonetheless interesting array of Carib artifacts plus displays on African heritage and the colonial era.

Beaches

Guide to the Grenadines: an island for every traveler

Nov 27, 2024 • 10 min read

