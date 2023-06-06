Shop
The fact that most people don’t realize that there are in fact three islands in the nation of Grenada is a fitting introduction to Carriacou (carry-a-cou). You won’t find cruise ships, big resorts or souvenir shops – this is Caribbean life the way it was 50 years ago: quiet, friendly and relaxed.
Getting here is a bit of a mission, but Anse la Roche is an idyllic stretch of soft sand backed by bush and flanked by headlands. Protected by cliffs,…
Sandy Island, off the west side of Hillsborough Bay, is a favorite daytime destination for snorkelers and sailors. It’s a tiny postcard-perfect reef…
Hillsborough’s beach isn’t the island’s best, but it’s pretty nonetheless. Fishing boats pull in along the Esplanade, where there are a couple of shady…
Carriacou's premier stretch of sand, Paradise Beach lives up to the name with a long stretch of white sand backed by palms and sea grape trees that fronts…
White Island makes for a nice day trip, with a good, sandy beach and a pristine reef for snorkeling. It’s about a mile off the southern tip of Carriacou…
This small, community-run museum has a limited yet nonetheless interesting array of Carib artifacts plus displays on African heritage and the colonial era.
