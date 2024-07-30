For travelers who haven't explored the Caribbean yet, picking a destination can be daunting. But allow me to introduce Grenada – a beautiful island roughly 100 miles north of South America, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Nicknamed the "Spice Isle" because of its abundant aromatic spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, clove, bay leaf, turmeric, and ginger, the destination is also known for its fertile volcanic soil, mountainous terrain, rainforest, and waterfalls. Start planning your trip now with this first-timer's guide containing everything you need to know about visiting Grenada.

When should I go to mainland Grenada?

Officially, Grenada spans 133 sq miles and comprises of three islands: Grenada, Carriacou (13 sq mi), and Petite Martinique (0.92 sq mi). Reaching these islands involves a 90-minute boat ride or a quick 20-minute flight from the mainland.

When you should go depends on the type of tourist you are and your particular interests. Over the years, the island has become a popular vacation spot for yachties seeking nautical adventures and tropical getaways.

For the best sailing experience in Grenada, plan your trip between October and June, which is considered peak sailing season. You'll enjoy a steady breeze, milder temperatures and calm waters – perfect conditions for Pure Grenada Sailing Week when it kicks off in January.

There are two seasons in Grenada. A dry season (October to June) when the island receives less rainfall and a wet season (June to November), so don't forget to pack an umbrella just in case. June through November is also hurricane season for the Caribbean.

For party lovers, there’s no better time to visit than around the carnival season known as Spicemas. The festive season officially starts in May, with concerts, parties and pageants all leading up to its finale in August, highlighted by masqueraders donning grand, vibrant costumes and celebrating in the streets.

Wander along the beautiful Grand Anse beach in Grenada and take your time exploring the island. Peter Krocka/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Grenada?

Visitors should plan to stay for at least a week to fully enjoy all that the island has to offer. Slow down and follow the gentle pace of island life without rushing around to pack everything into a few days. You're on Grenada time now.

Is it easy to get in and around the destination?

Thanks to a host of airlines offering direct flights from major destinations around the world, it’s easy to get to Grenada.

After clearing immigration, I highly recommend booking a taxi using the local ride-share app Haylup. Alternatively, you can also find taxis operating outside the airport. The fares vary depending on your destination, typically from EC$60 to EC$100 (US$22-$37) for a one-way trip.

For something more personal, contact Delon Charles, Owner of Real Grenadian Taxi and Tours, which also provides curated guided island tours. Though cheaper (EC$2.50), public transportation around the island, particularly on the weekends, is limited and unreliable.

Top things to do in Grenada

Your first time visiting the island should involve learning more about culturally authentic and unexplored experiences that are unique to it. Our top tips are about finding out what makes Grenada special rather than skimming the surface as a tourist.

Take a trip to the smaller islands to learn more about the culture and history of Grenada. CaraMaria/Getty Images

Make the time to visit Carriacou and Petite Martinique

Let's start our journey by taking a trip aboard the Osprey ferry service, which costs EC$160 for a return trip. The ferry is docked at the harbor on the Carenage and will take you to the sister isle of Carriacou.

Carriacou is a small island with a population of just over 9000 people. A unique tradition found only in this part of the world is the Shakespeare Mas, celebrated around Carnival Tuesday in February. It's important to note that this celebration is entirely separate from the mainland Carnival celebrated in August.

The Shakespeare Mas emerged from the blend of African, French, and British customs that converged on the isle. People adorn themselves in meticulously hand-crafted exquisite, long-sleeved attire and the traditional costume typically includes a petticoat, a multicolored shirt, a kata, a crown, a bullwhip, and a face mask.

It can be red, green, yellow, blue, or black and is adorned with triangular strips of overlapping fabric and glass mirrors.

There are headpieces made from cement bags for protection from the whip and abstract facial expressions painted on masks. During these masquerades, revelers recite passages from Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar.

Anyone who incorrectly recites a passage is whipped in the head with wires wrapped in plastic. It’s best if visitors stay on the sidelines for this festival.

Interested in a vacation off the beaten path? Consider a trip to the island of Petite Martinique, a picturesque place with a few charming accommodation options such as Millennium Guest House. This guest house also features a quaint museum downstairs, showcasing traditional artifacts that tell the story of the island’s traditional way of life. Be sure to visit it.

Editor’s note: In July, Category 5 Hurricane Beryl devastated the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Interested in helping the recovery efforts? Visit the government of Grenada's website for information.

Learn about Grenada's turbulent history

The French and British fought over Grenada until the island was occupied by the British in 1783. Tourist attractions like Fort George, Fort Matthew, and Fort Frederick, and the cannons still pointing towards the sea, serve as reminders of the historical struggle.

Visiting these sites will give you an insight into the oppression suffered by Grenada's people and their journey to becoming an independent state in 1974.

Delight your tastebuds on a foodie tour. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

Take a foodie tour around the island

Grenada is experiencing a cultural revival, particularly in its culinary traditions, with a focus on farm-to-table practices.

Delve into Grenadian cuisine by reserving a spot on the Spice Foodie Tour. Curated by Rosana John-Mitchell, a passionate food enthusiast and blogger known as Radikalrose, this tour takes you around the island to sample the best of its cuisine and culture.

You’ll visit local hotspots such as Mt Moritz West Indian Breakfast for a traditional Grenadian breakfast, Boogie B 'D Buss Up Shot Joint' in Grenville St Andrew for a locally made curry dish called "Buss up shut" and the Soubise Seafood Festival held every last Saturday of the month.

You can also try boiled or roasted corn from Susan's Corn Shack in Paradise St Andrew. Before you leave, try our traditional dish, Oil Down, a delicious stew prepared with flavorful seasoned meats, breadfruit, green bananas, callaloo, turmeric, coconut milk, and other ingredients.

Experience a sweet sensation at Belmont Estate

The Belmont Estate in St Patrick (about 60 minutes from popular St George's town) is a 300-year-old functioning agricultural estate established in the 17th century and if you're a lover of organic chocolate, it needs to be on your tour schedule.

The tour dives into the estate’s history, including its dark past of enslavement and indentureship, the transfer of ownership over time, and its current focus on sustainable agricultural and manufacturing techniques.

One of the best experiences is the Tree-to-Bar Chocolate Tour, immersing visitors in the daily activities of the estate.

With the help of a tour guide, guests can observe the process of growing cocoa seedlings and participate in the harvesting process, including cracking open the pods, gathering the beans, and tasting fresh cocoa beans. Visitors will see where the beans are fermented and dried to see the complete process of making chocolate bars.

Make your own chocolate at Tri Island

The Tri Island Chocolate Factory is located in St George's and visitors can enjoy a more personal chocolate-making experience by creating their own customized chocolate bar. Learn the journey from cacao tree to finished product on a single visit. Rates start at EC$124.50.

Take a tour of the River Antoine Rum Distillery and enjoy some samples. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

Toast your first visit at River Antoine Estate

Located on the island's northeast coast in the parish of St Patrick, River Antoine Estate is the oldest rum distillery in Grenada. Running on hydropower since 1785, River Antoine uses pure cane juice to manufacture the spirit. Other factories around the island import an extract to make their rum.

Among the island's diverse range of local rums, River Antoine Estate's Rivers Royale Grenadian Rum is one of the best-kept secrets. Why not take a bottle home to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Discover the island's wildlife and natural landscape

If you're a rugged backpacker who loves to explore nature, then the Grand Etang National Park is the perfect spot for you. Here visitors can witness nature at its purest, view the 36-acre Grand Etang Lake, take selfies, and watch the world-famous Mona Monkeys scamper about.

If you plan on chasing waterfalls, there are several great options, namely Annandale Waterfall, Seven Sisters and Mt Carmel Waterfalls. While you're visiting, take advantage of the opportunity to discover Mount Saint Catherine, the highest point on the island, at approximately 2756ft.

If you're up for a physical challenge, head to the to Welcome Stone in the north of the island, believed to be Grenada's best lookout point.

Reaching the location demands hiking up a steep incline and traversing through a dry forest. The effort will be worth it when you witness the stunning panoramic view of Bathway and Levera Beach.

The Molinère Underwater Sculpture Park is a beautiful collection of art beneath the waves. R Gombarik/Shutterstock

Dive into the Molinière Underwater Sculpture Park

The Underwater Sculpture Park in Molinere Bay is a must-visit for those who adore the ocean. Visitors can marvel at the nearly 100 works of art, including "Coral Carnival," which highlights the beautiful connection between art, culture, and marine conservation. The sculptures were created by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor and a few local artists.

No diving skills are necessary to fully explore them; snorkeling is fine, thanks to clear bay waters. You must book a trip through a local PADI dive shop like Eco Dive, Aquanauts Grenada or Dive Grenada.

How much money do I need for Grenada?

Travelers from the United States, Canada, the UK, or Europe will benefit from a favorable exchange rate when converting their currency into Eastern Caribbean dollars.